Wagner Brothers Reportedly Near Endorsement Deal with Adidas
The Wagner Brothers are becoming household names not only around Orlando, Florida, but across the globe.
Franz (24) and Moritz (28) are brothers born just four years apart, professional basketball players who grew up in Germany, yet never played a minute on the same team as children.
Fast forward to today, and the brothers now play on the same team every season of the year; whether they are competing internationally or in America, the Wagners compete alongside their brother.
Fate can be funny sometimes; the basketball gods work in mysterious ways.
In the NBA, Franz and Moritz are emerging talents on the Orlando Magic; in FIBA, the pair represent their country Germany, where they annually compete for medals.
Both brothers played integral roles in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Gold Medal Run and the 2024 Olympics, while Franz led the German squad to gold this past summer in 2025 Eurobasket alongside Dennis Schroder as Mo missed the tournament due to injury.
Reports from Len Werle of OpenCourt say the Wagner Brothers are nearing a a 'major endorsement deal' with Adidas, which is notable for many reasons.
Adidas is a company operated out of Germany, so a natural brand affiliation exists between two of the world's most recognizable German athletes and the biggest shoe brand in the world not named Nike.
Adidas has deals with the cream of the crop athletes around the world. This partnership is a win-win agreement; Adidas adds two of Germany's most elite athletes alive to its roster, while Franz and Moritz negotiate a homecoming to pair up with the global brand most aligned with their vision.
On the Orlando side, a deal with Adidas would lead Franz and Moritz into following the footsteps of legendary Orlando Magic guard, Tracy McGrady.
Anyone who grew up in Orlando in the early 2000s can tell you how you could not go outside without seeing the three stripes, the T-Mac 3 stripes to be exact:
The blue, the black, the white....
The all reds.
Iconic designs that live in nostalgia shoe heaven to this day.
While Nike is in the midst of refreshing Orlando's old jersey logos with a new twist this season, we can only hope the designers at Adidas can work in an homage to these T-Mac shoes in some fashion when they begin rolling out merch for the Wagners.
This Adidas deal would make the Wagner Brothers faces of their national tv "You Got This" campagin, which according to Len Werle's piece, 'focuses on mental resilence and the power of community in sports.'
Signing with Adidas is one of the strongest marketing moves the Wagner brothers could hope for, and the timing couldn't be better, as the Orlando Magic expect to rise towards contending status this season, which in turn will help all parties gain notoriety and name recognition.
Adidas adds homegrown talent that everyone in the country of Germany can rally behind as legitimate sports fans for the foreseeable future.
The Wagners negotiate a deal that highlights their growing popularity and provides them a path to earn real revenue off the court while building a brand association when on the court.
Signing a shoe deal with your brother because of your entertaining chemistry, bilingual skillset, and incredible athletic talent that you both have shown together on and off the floor must feel pretty cool.