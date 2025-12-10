Desmond Bane keeps etching name into Magic lore offensively

No Franz Wagner, no problem!

Desmond Bane continued etch his name into Orlando Magic lore on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat -- less than 72 hours after an absolute clunker against the same opponent.

In 38 minutes in the Magic's Emirates Cup quarterfinals victory, Desmond Bane scored a game-high 37 points on 14-of-24 shooting while netting a season-most six 3-pointers. Leading up, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard hadn't made more than three 3s in a single game this season, marking his first six-3-point performance since April 10.

That wasn't all, however.

Bane became the first player since Tracy McGrady in 2004 to score 35-plus points thrice in a six-game span. He scored 37 points twice more on Nov. 28 against the Detroit Pistons -- in an Emirates Cup group stage game -- and Dec. 1 against the Chicago Bulls.

He must love the NBA cup, eh?!

Desmond Bane is the first Orlando player to record three 35+ point games in a 6-game span since Tracy McGrady in 2004! https://t.co/q0cVkdQfhW pic.twitter.com/xNQIsQ0ckA — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 10, 2025

Desmond Bane continues to be an offensive engine the Magic needed:

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bane's rocky start was well-documented, averaging just 13.9 points on 41.4/28.6/86.4 shooting splits over his first eight games. Since? He's averaging 21.4 points -- in addition to 4.7 rebounds and five dimes -- on 45.9/37.2/95.8 shooting splits.

He's not just shooting the ball better. Bane's embracing playing through contact, leveraging his strength into easier looks for himself against weaker, smaller defenders.

6 Desmond Bane Drives highlighting this "bump-and-finish" mindset in Orlando's win last night over Miami, leading to 13 of Bane's 37 PTS



Des hunting contact before finishing at the rim on 5 attempts, and drawing 2 whistles for 3 free throws. https://t.co/wvqwaYj517 pic.twitter.com/dL7sJyFOwo — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025

Without Paolo Banchero and, now, Franz Wagner, Bane's importance to the Magic's offense is quite important.

Over his last 15 games, when he's been on the floor, the Magic's offense is scoring 119.1 points per 100 possessions, compared to just 115.0 when he's off. That may not look like a significant gap, but that's the difference between a (slightly below) league-average offense and a really good offense.

And the Magic desperately needed -- and will continue to need -- really good offense to keep pace without one of their best creators.

