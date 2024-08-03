'We're Not Done Making Strides': Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic Have Stepping Stones in Sight
ORLANDO – The 2023-24 season was chock full of breakthroughs for the Orlando Magic.
Appearing in the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20, the Magic’s 47 total wins were the most since a 52-win campaign in the 2010-11 season. Since head coach Jamahl Mosley took the reigns three seasons ago, Orlando has improved by 12 wins from year one to year two (22-60 to 34-48), and 13 wins from year two to year three (47-35).
The franchise’s first Southeast division title in five years didn’t advance the Magic beyond the first round of the playoffs, something it hasn’t done since the run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009-10, but the East’s 4-seed gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a run for their money and pushed them to seven games. If past precedent serves well, quick turnarounds of such caliber are fewer and further between younger-built teams similar to Orlando’s.
But in the same disruptive manner in which the Magic announced their arrival to the East’s playoff picture in 2023-24, it also believes it is far from the ceiling.
“We’re not done making strides,” Orlando guard Cole Anthony told a small gathering of reporters at a community event Wednesday. “It’s stepping stones. We went on one more stepping stone (last year). We’ve got several more to do though.”
Anthony enters his fifth NBA season at the onset of training camp, all coming with Orlando to this point. Appearing in 81 games throughout the regular season – the most of any Magic player in the most recently concluded season – the North Carolina product added 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists a night.
Although struggles came for him in his first-ever playoff series, Anthony emphasized in his season-ending exit interview that the Magic must focus on the positives – using them as the foundation for another attempt at it all in 2024-25. While limiting distractions and focusing on his mental health, Anthony noted he and his teammates would regroup with the knowledge they’d be back in the hunt come April 2025.
The general grind a pursuit of summer improvement presents doesn’t mean a night away to help the community wasn’t warranted. But with the first opportunity to get back on the floor with his teammates as a unit just two months away, Anthony’s eagerness to show his improvement.
“Summer’s been good,” Anthony said. “I can’t give away the tricks of the trade, but it’s definitely been good. I’ve just been grinding, doing what I can, but also spending time with my family and enjoying life.”
He’s not alone in having a busy summer. Two of his teammates, brothers Franz and Moe Wagner, are competing for an Olympic medal with reigning world champion Germany. So far, so good – the Germans went undefeated in group play, earned the top spot in their Olympic group en route to qualifying for the knockout round, and Franz is Germany’s leading scorer through three games.
Not surprisingly, they have the full support of Anthony.
“I just plan on congratulating them when they get back,” Anthony said. “That’s my favorite out there personally. I know USA is the favorite, but I’ve got to go with my German boys. They’ve been hooping.”
Not only does seeing his teammates on the global stage inspire Anthony, but so too does the caliber of talent the Americans sent in pursuit of bringing back gold. To him, there isn’t a more passionate, intense atmosphere to compete in than the stage the Olympics are conducted upon.
While many of his aspirations regarding the NBA relate to what the Magic can accomplish as a whole, of which there are many, there may be no greater individual honor that he can strive for.
“I see those dudes on Team USA, all these dudes that are representing the country, and I kind of look at them as the pinnacle – like the best of the best,” Anthony said. “For me, that just shows that I have a lot more work to do. So I’m just doing my part to try to get better every day.
“Hopefully, shoot, I’d love to play for Team USA in the Olympics one day. Only time will tell, but I’m gonna keep doing my part.”
