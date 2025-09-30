Wendell & Angel rout of Bam & A'ja would be massive upset
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr. joked that he and Chicago Sky center Angel Reese, his favorite player, would blow out power couple Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, in a game of 2-on-2.
Almost as funny as Carter still not confirming that he and Reese, long rumored to be dating, are in fact seeing each other, was his assertion of what the final score would be in the hypothetical matchup against the Olympic gold medalists and stars of the Miami Heat and Las Vegas Aces.
“Definitely 11-0, Wendell and Angel,” Carter said. “For sure.”
If this matchup were to take place, sportsbook sources agreed that Adebayo and Wilson would be favored, though a game to 11 would be tough to set a spread on. Still, Adebayo and Wilson would undoubtedly be laying a couple of points on pedigree alone.
Carter was laughing as he said the game would be a skunking, but did compare his all-around game to the versatile Adebayo. The fifth-year center cited his ability to influence the game with his defense, rebounding, passing, screening and touch on the perimeter.
Carter is a better long-range shooter than Miami’s three-time All-Star, but isn’t superior anywhere else. To his credit, Orlando’s center did just say he was up there with him and called Adebayo the ideal big man, but he’d need to have a career season to approach what the Heat big man has accomplished.
Wilson just won WNBA MVP honors earlier this month, becoming the first four-time recipient in the league’s 29-year history. She has won a pair of championships with the Las Vegas Aces and remained embarked on the quest for another. Reese, while immensely popular and a two-time All-Star herself with a pair of rebounding titles, has miles to go to approach Wilson’s offensive impact.
Realistically, Bam/A’ja would be expected to beat Carter/Reese decisively, especially now that there’s some bulletin board material in play for basketball’s top reigning power couple. Even though this subject was broached as playful NBA Media Day chatter, it’s something that could be put together since it would draw eyeballs.
Perhaps it can be set up as an undercard in the playoffs for Unrivaled, the women’s basketball league owned by stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Reese participated in the league last year and Wilson attended games to show support for women’s basketball. Contests are played in Medley down in Miami-Dade, so it would be logistically feasible to make that happen.
If it were to come to fruition, that 11-0 comment may not wind up being so funny, but could come in handy to fuel the hype machine.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com