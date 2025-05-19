Dallas Basketball

Mavericks among brightest futures after winning Cooper Flagg lottery

The Dallas Mavericks have a way forward with Cooper Flagg as the team's No. 1 pick.

Jeremy Brener

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are thanking their lucky stars after landing the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, a move that likely wouldn't have happened if they didn't trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Acquiring the top selection to likely take Cooper Flagg doesn't make the trade a good or bad move, but it gives the Mavs a direction going into the future.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks the Mavs have one of the three best futures of any lottery team this season.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mavs have bright future with Flagg

"If Cooper Flagg is as good as advertised (a legitimate franchise-altering top prospect), and if the Dallas Mavericks don't trade the No. 1 overall pick that they were wildly lucky to acquire, there's a chance that their future will be brighter without Luka Dončić than it would have been with him," Hughes wrote.

"That presupposes the Mavs' concerns about Luka's health and conditioning prove to be correct, and that imminent roster-balancing moves (way too many bigs at the moment) work out.

"Very little is guaranteed in Dallas, other than the fact that the Mavs' prospects are immeasurably better after they jumped up 10 spots in the lottery. That good fortune was a lifeline, perhaps one that'll bring livid and alienated fans back into the fold.

"The Mavericks infamously defended the Dončić deal by claiming it gave them a better chance at near-term success. Instead, lottery luck intervened to give them a much rosier long-term outlook."

The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.