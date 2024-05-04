Key Dallas Mavericks Bench Piece Suffers Injury, Leaves Game 6 Against Clippers
Maxi Kleber, a key member of the Mavericks' bench, left Game 6 early in the second quarter after taking a hard and scary fall on a shot attempt. Kleber got the ball in transition but Amir Coffey was waiting and couldn't decide on whether to take a charge or brace for the foul as he caught Kleber in the chest, resulting in the fall. Kleber fell directly on his elbow and sprained his shoulder, per Mavericks PR, and is doubtful to return in Game 6.
From the same hometown as legend Dirk Nowitzki, the Wurzburg, Germany native Kleber was vital to the Mavericks' Game 5 win on Wednesday, hitting five shots from downtown including four in the second quarter on his way to 15 points. He's been a versatile defender his entire 7-year NBA career, matching up with Paul George and James Harden multiple times in this series.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving 'Definitely Considered' Joining LeBron James, Lakers
Maxi Kleber had scored 4 points before leaving, knocking down a triple and 1 of the 2 free throws from the play above. He stayed in to shoot the free throws but was quickly subbed out and went into the locker room to be examined after.
The Mavericks have a chance to close the Clippers out in Game 6 with a win and will look to PJ Washington, Josh Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. to take on Kleber's defensive assignments in the meantime.
UPDATE: Maxi Kleber was downgraded to OUT after halftime, per the ESPN broadcast. His status moving forward for the remainder of the postseason is uncertain.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Embrace Defensive Identity Entering Possible Closeout Game 6 Against Clippers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter