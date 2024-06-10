Dallas Mavericks Fanbase Reacts to Game 2 NBA Finals Loss to Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks took a second-straight NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics, dropping to a 2-0 series deficit. The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 105-98 in Game 2 to put all the pressure on the Mavericks heading to Dallas for the first time in the Finals.
Game 3 is incredibly important. With a Celtics victory, they can go ahead and plan the hanging of the franchise's 18th banner. Should the Mavericks win, though, the hope to hoist the club's second Larry O'Brien Trophy would still be alive.
Evidently, though, the Mavericks are going to have to be able to turn things around offensively and take care of business on their home floor as Boston did.
Dallas fans aren't the happiest after another Mavericks loss in the NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving posted 16 points on 18 shots. The team knocked down 6 of its 26 3-point attempts -- with Luka Doncic making four of those 3-pointers.
The lack of help for Doncic has the team in a big hole, and the Mavericks are going to have to find a source of offense outside of the superstar. Doncic's co-star, Irving, should be the one to step up against his former club.
Mavericks Fans React To Team's Game 2 NBA Finals Defeat
Some takeaways, overreactions, waving of the white flag, and more. Just about anything someone could expect from a sports team's fanbase while staring at a deficit for the league's championship.
There's no better time for Mavericks fans to brush off the first couple of games and rally behind their team with their backs against the wall. Adjustments will be made, but, most importantly, the Mavericks not named Luka Doncic are going to have to execute, and it starts with Kyrie Irving.
