Mavericks' Jason Kidd Comments On Questionable No Call Late In Game 2 of NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks fell in Game 2 of the NBA Finals 105-98 and are now behind 0-2 in the series. Late in Game 2 as the Mavericks were trying to attempt a comeback, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown played a part in denying P.J. Washington's shot at the rim, a shot that could've cut the lead to 3 in the final minute.
From the angle behind the play, Washington was clearly pushed in the back by Brown, which resulted in Washington not getting enough lift on the shot and the ball not even getting over the rim as he ended up with the photographers.
ESPN's Mike Breen said on the replay "Not only was it a great block, there should've been a foul called. Jaylen Brown with the shove in the back on this P.J. Washington play. Both guys (Brown and White) blocked it, but that should've been a foul call." Some fans wanted a foul for the contact on the hand, but the hand is a part of the basketball and that shouldn't be the source of complaints.
With such a critical missed call that late in the game, it's only natural that Dallas' head coach Jason Kidd was asked about his interpretation of the "block." Here's what he had to say.
"It looked like a foul. But it wasn't called, so it wasn't a foul." Clearly not wanting to be fined or pin all of the blame on the officials, this is about as well as Kidd could articulate his point here; short and sweet. He also knows that this play isn't the only reason Dallas lost Game 2 and wants to start focusing on Game 3.
There's no denying this missed call impacted the outcome of the game, but the Mavericks shot themselves in the foot with turnovers and bad free-throw shooting. If they want to overcome this 2-0 deficit, it starts with playing elite basketball, not the officials.
In fairness to the officials, you'd usually like to see them swallow their whistle late on a call that could swing a game unless it's obvious. With this being a transition situation, maybe the officials just couldn't get back in time to see the play correctly.
The Mavericks will get a chance to regroup and adjust before Game 3 on Wednesday night, back home in Dallas.
