Dallas Mavericks Fanbase Reacts to Game 3 NBA Finals Loss to Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 106-99 Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Barring the Mavericks making history, the series is as good as a wrap. The Celtics championship t-shirts are already being printed, and the banner is likely in the process of being made.
For the Mavericks, their first home game was a bit of a wasted opportunity. Dallas made it interesting down the stretch, but they weren't able to overcome Luka Doncic fouling out. They did, however, erase a 20-plus point deficit to make it a tight contest in the first place.
It was a good run for the Mavericks, and Doncic's elite play helped the team to the NBA Finals. His play as of late, though, has sparked some conversation among fans, stemming from a popular Brian Windhorst rant on ESPN.
As one can imagine, Mavericks fans aren't feeling too good after their favorite team fell to a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals.
Some optimism, some embarrassment, others throwing blame, and just about every reaction from a fanbase watching their team fall short in the final series of the NBA season. With a shot at the franchise's second championship in history, the team is on the verge of being swept, so it's no shock the fans are far from happy.
On Friday, the Celtics will have a chance to close out the series and hang their 18th banner while the Mavericks look to avoid a sweep on the biggest stage.
It has been an incredible run from the Mavericks, and their issues in the championship series have been glaring, leaving the team an opportunity to adjust and look for another run in the next few years.
