Dallas Mavericks Hold Strong Odds To Sign Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson
Free agency begins Sunday evening and one of the biggest names on the market is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. The Warriors appear ready to let the 4-time champion walk and would even be willing to help facilitate a sign-and-trade, per reports.
The Dallas Mavericks are competing with a few other teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, for the sharpshooter's services. In a "down" season, Thompson still shot 38.7% from 3-point range on high volume and would be a great fit alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, as the Mavericks generated the most open shots in the league this season.
As of Saturday night, The Mavs held the second-highest odds to land Klay Thompson in free agency at +250, right behind the Orlando Magic at +140, per LegalSportsReport. A return to the Bay Area was listed at +400 and the Lakers were at +600.
LeBron James opted out of his player option with the Lakers to go chase some names to help improve the roster, including Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Jonas Valanciunas. This seems like a free agency that could be decided quickly as Thompson decides if he wants to return to his hometown Lakers, who his dad played for, or the Mavericks.
If the Mavericks can land Thompson, it'll almost certainly come at the expense of a sign-and-trade including Josh Green and/or Maxi Kleber, depending on the value of Thompson's contract. He's not as capable on defense as he used to be, but the Mavericks' lack of 3-point shooting cost them in The Finals, something Thompson is still very good at.
Teams can officially begin negotiating and agreeing to contracts with free agents at 5 p.m. CST on Sunday.
