Mavericks Trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons in Exchange for Quentin Grimes
The Dallas Mavericks have been active in the trade market to move Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract ahead of free agency to better the team's outlook for re-signing Derrick Jones Jr. Following the NBA Draft, the Mavs made a move that positions them to do so.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks are trading Hardaway and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quentin Grimes. Dallas moved a 2025 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors) and two 2028 second-round picks in the deal.
With Grimes set to earn $4.3 million in 2024-25 compared to Hardaway's $16.2 million, the Mavericks are $14.9 million below the $178.7 million first apron. They have positioned their spending obligations to free up the $12.9 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, making it much easier than being limited to the $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception when attempting to re-sign Jones.
"I don't know how we're going to do it, but he's a priority... He's priority one, 1A and 1B," Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said about bringing back Jones. "I think he fits in with our team. He loves it here and we have to figure out obviously the dynamics to get him to stay. But that's a priority and we'll do what we have to do to get it done."
After adding Kyrie Irving into the fold, Hardaway struggled to make a consistent impact. He's too small to be an ideal fit next to Luka Doncic and Irving, but when he was hot from beyond the arc, it proved to be a helpful swing factor to win games. However, when shots weren't falling, his limitations as a playmaker, defender, and rebounder were difficult to overcome.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd entered the season communicating a goal for Hardaway on a radio interview with Marc Stein, stating that he should focus on winning Sixth Man of the Year, signaling a move to the bench for the veteran guard. He had a hot start to the season, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists before the All-Star break. He shot 41.4% from the floor and 36.5% from deep, with his best production coming in the first few months.
Hardaway's production declined after the Mavericks acquired P.J. Washington and leaned more on Derrick Jones Jr. and other wing options. He averaged only 21.2 minutes in the remaining 27 regular-season games, scoring only 8.9 points per game while shooting only 36.2% overall and 31.8% from deep. With the team's focus on embracing a defensive identity, there was just an increasing lack of it, and it became increasingly clear Hardaway was no longer a fit.
Hardaway fell out of the Mavericks' rotation during their postseason run in the Western Conference Finals when he earned multiple DNP-CDs. He averaged only 12.7 minutes per game in 14 games. He averaged only 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists, and shot only 37.9% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc.
The Mavericks originally acquired Hardaway in part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019 as a negatively valued contract enticing the New York Knicks to get a deal done. He finished his Mavericks career playing 379 games, including the playoffs, averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. After signing a four-year, $75 million contract after flashing impressive results against the LA Clippers in the 2021 playoffs, he became a frequent mention in trade rumors.
Grimes showed promise with the Knicks before being traded mid-season to the Pistons. His best season was 2022-23, when he averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 71 games with the Knicks, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc. He was limited to six games last season due to right knee soreness, then missed 26 of 32 games with Detroit.
At 6-foot-5, Grimes doesn't present an upgrade in terms of height compared to Hardaway, but he's a more skilled on-ball defender while still being an impactful shooter. He dealt with a wrist injury last season before being traded by the Knicks, which seemingly impacted his execution.
