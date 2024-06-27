Mavericks Trade for 51st Pick from Knicks to Acquire Melvin Ajinca in NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2024 NBA Draft with only the 58th overall selection but used a trade with the New York Knicks to move up to acquire a prospect they sought in Melvin Ajinca.
The Mavericks traded the 58th pick and cash consideration to the New York Knicks in exchange for the 51st pick, which was used to select Ajinca.
Ajinca, a 20-year-old wing from France, last played for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball of the LNB Pro A. He appeared in 28 games and averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists, shooting 37.5% from the floor, 30.9% from beyond the arc, and 79.7% on free throws.
There are family ties to the NBA and the Mavericks that Ajinca holds. His cousin, Alexis, had a seven-year NBA career, including stops with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans. He's currently coaching as an assistant with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate.
The Mavericks did not trade any contracts during the draft, including Tim Hardaway Jr., who had become increasingly linked in trade rumors. Dallas must clear spending to unlock the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to use to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr.
The messaging from the Mavericks by general manager Nico Harrison during his media exit interview was to not expect much turnover with the team's rotation players. He described the "top seven or eight players" probably will not be involved in any deals.
The Mavericks have remained focused on adding depth on the wing recently beyond the more established additions of Jones and P.J. Washington. Between using a draft night trade last year to acquire Olivier-Maxence Prosper and converting A.J. Lawson from a two-way contract to a standard deal, the team has built out some developmental options at that spot.
