Warriors 'Preparing to Lose' Klay Thompson, Mavericks Among 'Strong Suitors'
The Dallas Mavericks have become increasingly linked to Klay Thompson as the start of NBA free agency looms. While it remains to be seen which team the sharpshooter will ultimately play for in 2024-25, it's becoming increasingly likely it won't be the Golden State Warriors—the only team he's played for in his 13-year career.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors are "preparing to lose" Thompson in free agency, and both sides have had "close to no communication" over the past two weeks.
Charania linked the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Mavericks as strong suitors for Thompson. The Mavs have already created a pathway to the $12.9 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, with the Lakers capable of doing the same after LeBron James declined his player option to negotiate a new contract. Paul George also declined his option and could depart, which would create the Clippers' cleanest path to pursue Thompson, but the team still hopes to re-sign George.
A typical obstacle a star player faces when trying to switch teams is a lack of cooperation from his team in facilitating a sign-and-trade. As Charania reported, the Warriors are "open" to assisting Thompson in order to help him maximize his earning potential on his next contract.
Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 77 games this season. With the Warriors continuing to evolve the supporting cast around Stephen Curry, Thompson appeared to be on a track to fall out of favor from where he once was.
The Mavericks would need to facilitate a sign-and-trade to acquire Thompson to retain a reasonable outlook to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., who general manager Nico Harrison described as being "priority A and B" to retain this summer.