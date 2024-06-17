Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Have Made NBA History In This Postseason Run
The Dallas Mavericks sit with a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, but it's still been a historic run for the Mavs. Luka Doncic has put together one of the best statistical postseason performances of all time and Kyrie Irving has been a great second option.
Doncic and Irving have combined to score 1,079 points this postseason, entering Monday night's Game 5, which is the most by a guard duo in the Playoffs in NBA history, per ESPN. Doncic is responsible for 607 points while Irving has 472.
READ MORE: 5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks Vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 5
A few different media personalities have called this the most talented backcourt in NBA history, and stats like these help give those claims some credibility. It's hard to argue if they're the best when they haven't won a championship yet, but they're two unstoppable players who can get wherever they want on the floor whenever they want. Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and the Lakers' Jerry West and Gail Goodrich had more success over a longer span, but Irving and Doncic have more complete offensive skillsets.
Doncic is currently leading the 2024 playoffs in just about every major statistical category: points, rebounds, assists, steals, total field goals made, 2-pointers made and attempted, 3-pointers made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, and even the most defensive win shares. He's had an all-time great run despite battling through injuries. It helps that they've played 21 games as of Monday compared to Boston's 18, but Doncic has established himself as the best player in The Finals and one of the two best players in the NBA.
Another thing to watch is Doncic's all-time single postseason scoring status, as he currently sits 23rd in NBA history with 607 points. If he scores around his average for the series of 30 points, he'd move into the top 15, passing some other great runs like Dirk Nowitzki in 2006, Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021, and Larry Bird in 1984. He'd trade all of these statistical accomplishments for this series to come back to Dallas for Game 6 though, and it starts with Game 5 on Monday night.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Praises 'Desperate' Mavericks for Challenging Celtics in Game 4 Victory
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter