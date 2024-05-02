Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Passes Michael Jordan For Another NBA Playoff Record
Luka Doncic continues to set records in these NBA Playoffs, despite not having his best series in terms of efficiency. With the conversion of an and-one in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic secured his 16th consecutive 20-point game on the road in the NBA Playoffs, passing Michael Jordan for the longest such streak to start a career, per the Mavericks PR.
Jordan's streak lasted from his first appearance in the Playoffs in his rookie season until the 1989 Playoffs, with his run ending against the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals as Jordan would end with 15 points. In those 15 games, he averaged 36.87 PPG.
In comparison, Doncic had averaged 34 PPG in his first 15 road games to start his Playoff career (does not count the Bubble Playoffs in 2020, as those were not true road games). Still, any time you can be mentioned alongside arguably the greatest player of all time, it's worth celebrating.
Doncic has mainly struggled in this series, for his standards, having entered Game 5 shooting just 38.6% from the field and 26.5% from 3 while dealing with an illness and a sprained knee. He's still one of the best players in the world while "struggling", as he can impact so many aspects of the game.
