Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. Is Likely To Be Traded, Which Teams Are Favorites?
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly looking to move Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason after he fell out of the rotation in the postseason. Dallas lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the NBA Finals and is looking to upgrade their roster in any way possible, and it likely starts by flipping the last year of Hardaway's contract worth north of $16 million.
Bovada Sportsbook has released betting odds for which teams are the likeliest to land the veteran sharpshooter, with a few surprise teams listed at the top.
The Washington Wizards are currently the favorites to land Hardaway Jr., listed at +225, followed closely by the Atlanta Hawks at +240 and the Detroit Pistons at +325. Those three teams seem to be the hottest rumor, as Washington's Landry Shamet and Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic have been mentioned as trade targets for the Mavericks, while Detroit had a bunch of cap space that Dallas could send Hardaway into.
The other teams listed on Bovada are the Los Angeles Lakers (+700), Brooklyn Nets (+700), Portland Trail Blazers (+700), and the Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith and Portland's Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant have also been mentioned as possible trade targets for Dallas. The Lakers and Bucks are the big surprise teams there, as they don't have any targets that have been mentioned with the Mavericks up to this point.
Hardaway seems likely to be dealt over the next two weeks, with the NBA Draft starting on Wednesday and free agency starting soon after that. The Mavericks need to clear some cap space to ensure they can re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., who was their best point-of-attack defender this season. They also need to add a few reliable shooters, something Hardaway couldn't provide at the end of the season.
