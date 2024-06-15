Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Joins NBA Legend Magic Johnson In NBA History Books

Any time someone is in the same breath as Magic Johnson, they're in special company

Austin Veazey

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
The Mavericks extended the NBA Finals with an emphatic 122-84 win over the Boston Celtics, avoiding the sweep. A big part of their early success in this game was rookie center Dereck Lively II, who came out and hit his first career three in the NBA Finals.

In this game, he finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his second-straight double-double in the NBA Finals. He already made history last game as the youngest player with 10 rebounds in an NBA Finals game, now he's alongside a historic figure.

With his Game 4 performance, Lively joins Lakers legend Magic Johnson as the only 20-year-olds with multiple double-doubles in the NBA Finals, per ESPN. Johnson accomplished his feat in the 1980 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, a series the Lakers would go on to win and Johnson winning Finals MVP.

Lively, who spent his lone season in college at Duke, has enjoyed a tremendous rookie season playing alongside superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. His rebounding on Friday night helped the Mavs out-rebound the Celtics 52-31 with 13 offensive rebounds by Dallas. If Kristaps Porzingis remains out or limited, Lively is likely to continue his big performances.

The Mavericks will try to extend the series even further, with Game 5 in Boston coming on Monday night. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the history of the NBA Playoffs, but these Mavs are taking it one game at a time.

