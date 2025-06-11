Dallas Basketball

Mavericks, Knicks could make Jason Kidd trade

What could a trade for a coach look like between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks?

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd yells to his team during the second half against the Detroit Pistons.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd yells to his team during the second half against the Detroit Pistons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks employ Jason Kidd as their head coach, but that may not be the case once the new season begins.

The Mavs want to keep Kidd, but interest from the New York Knicks filling their vacancy with Dallas' head coach is growing.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley threw out the idea of a potential trade between the two teams for Kidd's services.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kidd could be traded to Knicks

"Could New York, which just reached the conference finals for the first time in 25 years, actually find a way to bring its former lead guard back to the Big Apple? Theoretically, yes, but functionally perhaps not. That all hinges on the Dallas Mavericks, who are reportedly expected to deny New York's request to interview Kidd, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III," Buckley wrote.

"The Knicks could try to incentivize the Mavericks to play ball with a trade offer. Coaching trades are rare, but they happen on occasion (In fact, the Nets traded Kidd to the Bucks in 2014). But the 'Bockers are light on assets after last year's acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns."

The Mavs want to keep Kidd, and rightfully so. He helped the Mavs reach their first NBA Finals last year since 2011, when he was a point guard on the team. He has long ties to the Mavericks organization, and they won't let him go just for nothing.

However, if the Knicks were willing to throw in a few picks for him, it may be worth it for the Mavs to explore the idea of switching head coaches.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.