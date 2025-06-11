Mavericks, Knicks could make Jason Kidd trade
The Dallas Mavericks employ Jason Kidd as their head coach, but that may not be the case once the new season begins.
The Mavs want to keep Kidd, but interest from the New York Knicks filling their vacancy with Dallas' head coach is growing.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley threw out the idea of a potential trade between the two teams for Kidd's services.
Kidd could be traded to Knicks
"Could New York, which just reached the conference finals for the first time in 25 years, actually find a way to bring its former lead guard back to the Big Apple? Theoretically, yes, but functionally perhaps not. That all hinges on the Dallas Mavericks, who are reportedly expected to deny New York's request to interview Kidd, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III," Buckley wrote.
"The Knicks could try to incentivize the Mavericks to play ball with a trade offer. Coaching trades are rare, but they happen on occasion (In fact, the Nets traded Kidd to the Bucks in 2014). But the 'Bockers are light on assets after last year's acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns."
The Mavs want to keep Kidd, and rightfully so. He helped the Mavs reach their first NBA Finals last year since 2011, when he was a point guard on the team. He has long ties to the Mavericks organization, and they won't let him go just for nothing.
However, if the Knicks were willing to throw in a few picks for him, it may be worth it for the Mavs to explore the idea of switching head coaches.
