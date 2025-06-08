Major Cooper Flagg-Dallas Mavericks update announced
It is 17 days until Cooper Flagg can officially become a Dallas Maverick. The team lucked out by winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery despite a 1.8% chance of doing so, and they'll get the rare chance to select an 18-year-old who can add to a team with championship expectations.
Rumors over the last several weeks have said that Flagg and his camp are excited about joining the Mavericks, and they were working to schedule his official pre-draft visit to Dallas. That visit has now been finalized.
ESPN's Shams Charania has revealed that Flagg will privately visit with the Mavericks on June 17th, eight days before the Draft on June 25th. Charania also said that Flagg is "set" to be the team's pick on draft night.
Amid any recent rumor revolving around Nico Harrison possibly trading the pick or Jason Kidd possibly becoming the next coach of the New York Knicks, every word out of Dallas has been that they are very excited to add the young Cooper Flagg to their aging core of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.
Dallas realizes now the kind of financial mistake it was to trade away Luka Doncic, and while Flagg may not be as internationally marketable as Doncic, it'll certainly make up for the potential billion dollars of revenue they were expected to lose.
Flagg is projected to be the rare type of talent who can help them win now while he develops, and can grow into the star-level talent needed to carry the team into the next decade as they likely move into a new arena.
