Dallas Basketball

Dallas starter downgraded, Joel Embiid's injury status change for Mavericks-76ers

Will Joel Embiid play tonight in Dallas-Philadelphia?

Austin Veazey

Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks up during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks up during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night with some weird happenstances, as Philly and Dallas just swapped Caleb Martin and Quentin Grimes earlier in the day. But who will be playing in this matchup?

Anthony Davis (abdominal strain), Dwight Powell (right hip strain), and Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) were already ruled out for the game, but P.J. Washington was a late add to the injury report for personal reasons, as his wife had a child today and he flew back to be with her. Caleb Martin was also added to the list of players out, while Dallas waits for the trade to finalize, but he's also dealing with a few injuries.

READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks forward declares LA Lakers trade was disrespectful to Luke Doncic

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks up during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The real question was whether Joel Embiid would play or not after missing the last 15 games. He's been dealing with a left knee issue, but he's been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks. Because of course he is. KJ Martin is still listed as questionable with a left foot stress reaction.

Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery), Paul George (left finger extensor tendon strain), Eric Gordon (left knee soreness), Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness), and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are all out.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the 76ers limit Embiid's minutes. In the 13 games he's played this season, he's averaging 29.5 MPG, and the 76ers are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka thanks Mavs' Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic to Los Angeles

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG