Dallas starter downgraded, Joel Embiid's injury status change for Mavericks-76ers
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night with some weird happenstances, as Philly and Dallas just swapped Caleb Martin and Quentin Grimes earlier in the day. But who will be playing in this matchup?
Anthony Davis (abdominal strain), Dwight Powell (right hip strain), and Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) were already ruled out for the game, but P.J. Washington was a late add to the injury report for personal reasons, as his wife had a child today and he flew back to be with her. Caleb Martin was also added to the list of players out, while Dallas waits for the trade to finalize, but he's also dealing with a few injuries.
The real question was whether Joel Embiid would play or not after missing the last 15 games. He's been dealing with a left knee issue, but he's been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks. Because of course he is. KJ Martin is still listed as questionable with a left foot stress reaction.
Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery), Paul George (left finger extensor tendon strain), Eric Gordon (left knee soreness), Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness), and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are all out.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the 76ers limit Embiid's minutes. In the 13 games he's played this season, he's averaging 29.5 MPG, and the 76ers are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
