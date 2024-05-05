Dallas Mavericks 'Likely' to Get Contract Extension Done with Jason Kidd
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks could get a new contract done with Jason Kidd. The development comes amidst the team achieving a 50-win season, a first-round playoff series victory against the LA Clippers, and a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022—his first season as head coach in Dallas.
As NBA Insider Marc Stein recently noted, Kidd's presence has been a crucial factor in the team's success, enabling Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to form one of the league's most potent partnerships. Stein described the outlook of an extension as "likely" in a recent report.
"The Mavericks' success this season is a testament to Kidd's ability to motivate and strategize," said a team source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "He's been instrumental in developing our young players and getting the most out of our veteran leaders. We're excited to keep him at the helm for years to come."
Kidd has fostered a close relationship with his superstar players, Doncic and Irving, which has been a key factor in the team's success. Having such a connection with top players tends to take a coach far, as it allows for a level of trust and understanding essential for achieving greatness.
Irving praised Kidd before the 2023-24 season, saying, "Life after basketball is important, but we want to enjoy what we're doing here every single day, and (Kidd) just brings a natural ease. His energy is easygoing. He's going to hold you accountable and he's brutally honest, which I appreciate. He's got to be your guy to have that loyalty."
Kidd's ability to connect with his players—not just superstars—and get the most out of his team has been a hallmark of his coaching style. Given his reputation from his Hall of Fame playing days, he commands natural respect from players trying to learn and improve their game, with his 2011 championship run with the Mavericks being all the more reason for a player to be receptive his insight.
The Mavericks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals with Game 1 being played on Tuesday at Paycom Center. With a series victory, Kidd would have coach the team to a second Western Conference Finals appearance.