Dallas Mavericks Embrace Defensive Identity Entering Possible Closeout Game 6 Against Clippers
DALLAS — As the playoff atmosphere thickened, Luka Doncic, despite grappling with a knee sprain and illness, led the Dallas Mavericks to a commanding 123-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5. This critical win at the Cypto.com Arena established a 3-2 lead in the series, setting the stage for a potential closeout game at the American Airlines Center on Friday.
Doncic, who tallied 35 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, reflected on the collective defensive effort that underscored the night's success. It continues the trend of the Mavericks’ heightened execution defensively after acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at the midseason trade deadline. Dallas improved to 3-0 in the series when containing the Clippers below 100 points—a goal the team has held to execute since training camp.
“I think we did a great job in a lot of games. It was, I think, two halves. We didn't play good defensively, but everybody's on the same page on defense," Doncic said. "We're talking, we know what other players like to do and we just watch a lot of film, we watch scouting, and we just focus. I think the communication we have on defense is the key, and the energy.”
The Mavericks' strategic adjustments were evident as they frequently utilized larger lineups, placing Maxi Kleber on the court next to Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II. This bolstered frontcourt disrupted the Clippers' ability to penetrate the paint and forced them into difficult shots from the perimeter, culminating in a poor shooting performance of just 37.9% overall and 25.7% from three-point range.
Kyrie Irving embraced the challenge of applying relentless pressure on James Harden, who finished with an underwhelming seven points on 2-12 shooting from the floor and went 1-7 from deep. It was a needed adjustment after Harden joined Paul George scoring 33 points apiece in Game 5, warding off a 31-point comeback from Dallas.
"I think D Jones and PJ, they play great defense,” Doncic said. "Kyrie was playing great defense, pressuring him the whole time, and like I said, we just locked in, we're communicating, we know their scouting, so we just follow the scouting."
George was held to 15 points on 4-13 shooting on the night and going 2-6 from beyond the arc. Dallas left too much space for him to shoot throughout Game 5, enabling him to get off to such a hot start by scoring 26 of his 33 points before halftime. There was a heightened focus to contain the 3-point line.
“Just trying to make it tough and trying to take the three out of the game,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “I thought the guys did a great job of contesting threes.”
Kleber also highlighted the team's defensive philosophy, emphasizing a collective effort and embrace of physicality. Whether the Mavericks are containing on the perimeter, needing to funnel dribble penetration to a rim protector, or relying on the low defender to make a timely rotation, they've shown impressive stretches of being tied together at a high level.
“Just the physicality, you know the right mindset. I think after the last game we saw that we can come out flat especially first quarter and I think we did a better job today, everybody collectively,” Kleber said. "You know it's not just a one-man job, never, doesn’t matter if it’s like Zubac or if it’s a PG, Harden or anybody, it’s never a one-man job we got to make sure to protect each other and you know that got to be the mindset and when everybody’s playing with the right physicality, you take those things away.”
Irving, speaking on his role, emphasized the importance of setting a defensive tone right from the start. He had a greater focus to attack earlier offensively, with the first two plays being scripted for him to leverage Doncic's gravity as a screener—resulting in Irving scoring first, then creating a lob to Washington. Irving's focus was on being dirsuptive defensively.
“It was just taking what the defense was giving me and then also understanding that a lot of my energy was going to be poured into the defensive end,” Irving said. “So I just wanted to start off the game giving myself something easy and get my teammates that confidence that we're attacking them all night."
Irving further reflected on the Mavericks’ evolving defensive identity, a shift that has become a defining trait as the season progressed as opposed to this being a focus particularly implemented for one game.
"I think that's just become part of our identity since towards the end of the regular season,” Irving said. "Really hanging our hat on the defensive end and understanding that some of the greatest teams in NBA history have won championships playing defense.”
Irving also took this defensive challenge personally, seeing it as an opportunity to elevate his game and the team’s prospects. This collective focus and strategic execution on the defensive end will be pivotal as they aim to secure their advancement in the playoffs, particularly with both superstars—Doncic and Irving—taking on the challenge.
“Defense is a part of the game of basketball. I think if you study the game enough and you understand some of the greatest players in history on both ends,” Irving said. "I'm just trying to get my name up there with some of those guys, and I think it starts on a defensive end and not necessarily proving to anybody or trying to make my mark or be known for defense but it's just showcasing it as often as possible and you got to be in great condition to be able to make an impact on that end."
If the Mavericks achieve a victory in Game 6, they will play Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center. If the Clippers force a Game 7, it’ll be played Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.
"Today was a very big game. Now we got to win one out of two," Doncic said. "We got to go back to Dallas, play the same way. We know our fans are going to be amazing at home. We didn’t do nothing yet.”