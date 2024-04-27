Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Welcomes Real Madrid President at NBA Playoff Game
DALLAS — A special reunion occurred as Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic prepared for the team's 101-90 victory in Game 3 of their NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at the American Airlines Center.
During the game, Doncic showcased why he is considered one of the best in the NBA, contributing 22 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists to lead the Mavericks to a victory over the Clippers.
Doncic was joined by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who had traveled to Dallas to watch the game, reflecting the strong bond between the former Real Madrid player and the club’s president. Doncic, visibly moved by Perez’s presence, expressed his gratitude and amazement.
“A lot. That explains the greatness that Madrid has, that Florentino comes to see me in a playoff game," Doncic said. "It's incredible. It's unbelievable. I thank him very much for coming, and it's incredible that he was here."
Doncic began his professional career at Real Madrid under Perez's leadership, where he quickly rose to prominence, earning the nickname "The Boy Wonder" for becoming the youngest-ever winner of the EuroLeague’s MVP award. His time in Madrid, where he also interacted with football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, set the stage for his transition to one of the NBA's top talents.
The courtside reunion before the game underscored the significant influence Perez had on Doncic’s early career and the respect Doncic still holds for his former club president. The moment was a testament to Doncic’s lasting ties to Real Madrid and his impactful legacy at the club.
The game escalated in intensity, culminating in a clash involving Doncic and the Clippers' Russell Westbrook, who was ejected following a series of confrontations that also involved technical fouls being issued to both Westbrook and Mavericks player P.J. Washington.
Despite a challenging game and early struggles with his shooting, Doncic's performance was instrumental in the Mavericks' success. His resilience and leadership were on full display as Dallas continues to capitalize on their home-court advantage, which they secured with a pivotal Game 2 victory in Los Angeles.
As the Mavericks prepare for Game 4 on Sunday in Dallas, the spotlight remains not only on Doncic's play but also on the deep connections and international attention his career continues to draw, exemplified by Perez’s visit.