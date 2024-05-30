Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Vow Better 'Energy' in Game 5 Against Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Dallas Mavericks had the opportunity to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves and advance to the NBA Finals but fell short in a 105-100 Game 4 loss. The team still holds a 3-1 series lead entering Thursday's Game 5 matchup at Target Center.
After the game, Doncic described his performance as not giving enough energy, with the need for better results from himself and the team in Game 5.
“It’s fine, I think that games on me. I just didn’t give enough energy," said Doncic, who finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in Game 4. "So, we got to do better. They won one game. We just got to focus on the next one.”
Following 33-point performances from Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Game 4, they faced more significant challenges executing to their usual standard. With Jaden McDaniels beginning as the primary defender guarding him, Irving was contained to 16 points on 6-18 (33.3%) shooting overall and was 1-6 (16.7%) from deep with as many turnovers as assists with that number being four. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards started out on Doncic.
“I mean, we’re in the NBA, man. No team is just going to lay down and give me and Luka open shots. I think when I look at just the quality of our shots, I think a few of them could be better," Irving said. "A few of them were rushed. A few of them were in and out. Especially when the game is in the balance, I’m thinking about all the plays where it could’ve gone either way.
"But yeah, it just takes a high level of focus and also just understanding we have to run the plays that work and continue to pick on guys that we want to see guarding us and just continue to feed each other confidence and continue to feed our teammates," Irving explained. "Good things happen when we consistently turn to the next play, and I think that’s what we’ve done."
Daniel Gafford admitted his energy was low, too, emphasizing how he must come out ready to play in order to succeed against a tough opponent like the Timberwolves, particularly in a postseason setting.
“It might have been 50/50 I would say. I can’t talk for everyone else. I know for a fact that I didn’t come out ready to play at all. My energy was low, and I just had to dig deep and pull some type of energy out to be ready to come out and play basketball at the end of the day. Those guys aren’t gonna go down easy. They came out tonight and they hit us in the mouth and we had to adjust to it.”
An important factor that went against the Mavericks was Dereck Lively II being sidelined due to a neck sprain. With Lively being questionable to play Game 5, it remains to be seen if they will have him available in their next closeout game. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points after halftime in Game 4, while Edwards stayed aggressive with less protection to account for. Mike Conley even succeeded in playing pick-and-roll with Rudy Gobert throughout the first half.
"Yeah, he’s a big piece to our defense and offense, so we miss him a lot," Doncic said of Lively.
The mentality for Doncic remained consistent with the messaging throughout the various postseason ups and downs the team has experienced this season. The goal is to take it day by day and not get too high or low based on any singular outcome.
"Yeah, it's fine, you know. We won three games. It's first, like I said, it's first to four," Doncic said. "No matter if you win in four or in seven. You just gotta win four."
If the Mavericks close out the Timberwolves on Thursday, they would play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on June 6 at TD Garden.