2024 NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks Select Kentucky Star Guard With Final Pick of Draft
The Dallas Mavericks are playing basketball well into June, and that's a great thing. They're taking on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals to determine a champion for the season.
Still, the NBA Draft takes place very shortly after the conclusion of the Finals on June 26th and 27th. Teams have to be ready and have a direction for where to go with their selections.
The Mavericks have just one selection in the draft, coming on the second day of the event. They swap the No. 54 pick with the Celtics -- conveniently their Finals foe -- for the No. 58 pick. The Celtics posted a 64-18 record, giving the Mavericks the final pick in the draft.
The team's decision is made easy with the final selection, as they'll get to select from whatever pool of players don't hear their name called, and most prospects available will be ready to field phone calls to sign an undrafted free agent deal. The Mavericks get one last opportunity to select one of those guys and sign them to a likely two-way deal if they decide to keep the pick.
ESPN recently released an updated mock draft, making selections for every pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In the mock, the Mavericks selected Kentucky Wildcats star guard Antonio Reeves.
The 23-year-old Kentucky guard is hoping to hear his name called late in the draft but most mocks have left him undrafted, which would allow him to sign an undrafted deal with a team.
At 6-foot-5, Reeves would be a unique selection. The fifth-year senior averaged 20.4 points per game with shooting splits of 51 percent from the field, 45 percent on 3-pointers, and 86 percent on free throws. The All-American is a three-level scorer and should translate to the next level.
Arguably his biggest trait the Mavericks would be after is his impressive shooting and ability to space the floor while also being able to create his shot if need be. The older draftee would bring some experience as a rookie and would be a good flyer to take for that reason. His game could translate early, even if it's on a small scale.
