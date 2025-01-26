3 moves the Mavericks should explore after latest injury
The Dallas Mavericks suffered yet another injury to their frontcourt during Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics, a game they lost 122-107. Maxi Kleber went down in the third quarter, then found out later after the game that he had sustained a broken foot and is expected to miss significant time. Dallas said he'll be re-evaluated in a week in their official statement, but it's hard to envision him returning soon.
This is now the third serious injury sustained by the Mavericks' frontcourt. Dereck Lively II has a stress fracture in his ankle and is expected to be out until near the playoffs. Dwight Powell suffered a hip strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder a little over a week ago, and no timeline has been established for his return yet. That doesn't even factor in the illness that Naji Marshall continues to deal with. So that leaves the Mavericks with Daniel Gafford as their lone center, and P.J. Washington, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Markieff Morris, and Kessler Edwards as their other frontcourt players.
For a team hoping to still make the playoffs, those likely aren't good enough for the Mavericks to stay afloat. So here are three moves the team could make to help shore up the frontcourt.
1. Cut Jazian Gortman, Sign Jamarion Sharp
A few fans are big supporters of Jamarion Sharp, who is currently playing on the Texas Legends, Dallas' G-League affiliate. Sharp had a few solid moments for Dallas during the preseason but largely looked outmatched against better competition. With the team's recent rash of frontcourt injuries, though, they may want to bring him up just to have SOMEBODY. The Mavericks would likely want to sign him to a way-way contract, but all three spots are filled, and Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards have been seeing playing time recently. That leaves Jazian Gortman as the odd man out, which would be disappointing given his strong play in the preseason and solid moments to start the season.
2. Trade for Chris Boucher
The Toronto Raptors are one of the few teams unashamedly tanking for Cooper Flagg, so they're looking to sell off any assets they can. One option is Chris Boucher, who is on an expiring deal worth $10.8 million. That's the perfect amount to swap for Maxi Kleber. While Kleber's health may turn a lot of teams off, a team not looking to compete would potentially welcome that for this season, as we saw the Brooklyn Nets take on De'Anthony Melton's salary after he tore his ACL. Dallas would likely need to add in some future second-round picks, but Boucher can play either the 4 or 5, and is shooting 36.6% from three. This would be a good fit that gives the team versatility, and Boucher could still be in the rotation once everyone is healthy.
3. Trade for Jalen Smith
Jalen Smith is a player similar to Chris Boucher, who provides inside/out versatility and is making a little less money this season, but his contract goes on a few years longer. Smith is younger than Boucher but not as good. Dallas could give Chicago Maxi Kleber and two second-round picks, but if the Bulls want more than that, it's likely not worth it.
