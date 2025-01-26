3 takeaways from Mavericks' loss to Celtics in first NBA Finals rematch
The Dallas Mavericks fell 122-107 to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, as the Mavs' defense could never hold Boston in check, especially from behind the arc. The injury bug hit Dallas again at a position of need, and they were outmatched in this NBA Finals rematch. It wasn't a true rematch without Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II, among many others, but there was enough to know what went right and wrong.
Boston just has Dallas' number. Their combination of floor spacers, defenders, and play-makers has been an issue for the Mavs for the last year, which is partially why Dallas wants more perimeter defenders and frontcourt versatility. They may have to seek a trade soon because of injuries, which is where we start the three takeaways.
1. The Injury Season From Hell
Maxi Kleber broke his foot in Saturday's game against the Celtics, meaning the team's starting, third-string, and fourth-string centers are all out for significant time with injury, assuming Dwight Powell doesn't come back soon. Combine this with the injuries to literally everyone else on the roster, and it's easy to see why some analysts have started to call this the "Season From Hell" team. Luka Doncic could be back before the All-Star break, but they can't afford to play him until he's in the best shape he's been in since last season.
2. Boston's Offense Had Dallas in a Blender
Everybody knows the Celtics want to put up a lot of threes. They lead the NBA in three-pointers attempted and have bigs like Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, who can stretch the floor, making it really difficult for a lot of teams to defend, especially Dallas. The Celtics shot 20/52 from three in this game, 17 of those made baskets coming as the result of an assist. They were just able to get dribble penetration, collapse the defense, and kick out to three whenever they wanted. Seven different Celtics had at least three assists, including Luke Kornet with FIVE.
3. Daniel Gafford's Recent Performances
Daniel Gafford's name was thrown in trade rumors not even two weeks ago because of how poorly he'd been playing. But in his last four games, a stretch where he's been the primary center, he has averaged 19 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 3.5 BPG while shooting 65.9% from the floor. He's played extremely well, and now the goal will be to find a way to supplement him instead of supplant him.
