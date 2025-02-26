3 takeaways as Luka Doncic gets revenge against Mavericks with Lakers win
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers faced off for the first time since the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to LA and Anthony Davis to the Mavs. Davis wasn't available due to an adductor strain, but Doncic had his first test against his former team. He had a fiery first half but cooled off in the second, deferring to LeBron James down the stretch.
That was enough for the Lakers to hold off the Mavericks 107-99. The game was tied at 91 with 6:17 to play, but the Mavericks shot just 3/11 down the stretch with a few turnovers. Had the Mavericks been fully healthy, this game could've been much different, but they'll have to wait until April to get their next crack at Luka Doncic.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's contest.
1. Kyrie Irving was special, but he needs more shot-creators on offense
Kyrie Irving was fantastic for the Mavericks, putting up 35 points while shooting 5/11 from three. But he needs more help. Klay Thompson (22 points) and Max Christie (10) were the only other Mavs in double figures. There's a severe lack of shot creation on this roster, and that's what happens when you trade away arguably the league's best guard in Luka Doncic. Anthony Davis returning from injury in a few weeks will help with the scoring, but there's no answer coming for the lack of ball-handling and playmaking.
2. Luka Doncic had the triple-double, but LeBron James led the way
Doncic looked hesitant to get his shot off in the second half as the Mavericks continued to send different coverages at him, but LeBron James didn't care, putting up 27 points. As the offense got muddy in the second half, he consistently got to his spots and was in the right position for feeds from Doncic.
3. April's matchup in Dallas should be juicy
This game already had a lot of emotions and tension: Doncic talking trash to the Dallas bench, Lakers fans chanting "Thank you, Nico [Harrison]" while Doncic was at the free-throw line, some chippiness between Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington... and this was just the appetizer. The Lakers and Luka Doncic go to Dallas on April 9th, one of the last games of the regular season, and that game will be one of the hottest tickets of the season for any NBA team. The crowd's reaction, Luka's reaction... all of it will be worth watching and waiting for.
