3 takeaways as Bucks crush Mavericks in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 132-117 on Saturday night as the Bucks got basically whatever they wanted on offense, shooting 44/87 from the floor and 31/35 from the free-throw line. That was enough to hold off 31 points from Kyrie Irving, although he shot 9/23 from the floor (11/11 from the FT line).
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 57 points, but six different Bucks scored in double-figures, including Kevin Porter Jr. off the bench. The Mavericks had five, but Spencer Dinwiddie was a -14 despite putting in 12 points. It was just a disappointing defensive performance that the Mavericks will try to make back in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's loss.
1. Naji Marshall has lost confidence in his three-point shot
Naji Marshall was his usual stat-stuffing self on Saturday, but there was one glaring part about his game: he's lost confidence in his three-point shot. There was an opportunity late in the game for him to shoot an open three as Dallas attempted a late rally, but he didn't want to shoot and traveled instead. He was 0/4 from deep in this game and is now 5/29 from three in his last seven games. They're bound to start falling eventually, but it needs to happen soon.
2. Dallas scored more points in the paint, but that's misleading
Despite the Mavericks missing Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, and Daniel Gafford, they outscored the Bucks in the paint 58-46. But the Bucks also shot 35 free throws to Dallas' 25 and blocked six shots. They could've taken more advantage on the inside, but Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. were doing just fine on the outside.
3. Another solid Moses Brown outing
This was Moses Brown's final game as a Maverick, as his 10-day contract is coming to an end, and they don't have the cap space to sign him to another. But he went out with a bang with 18 points and 9 rebounds. He'll give his next NBA team some quality minutes, and while Dallas probably wishes they could hang on to him longer, they're moving to sign Kai Jones to a two-way contract.
