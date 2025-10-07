3 takeaways from Cooper Flagg's preseason debut as Mavericks beat Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks took home a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Dallas' first preseason game, winning 106-89 in Dickes Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It was our first look at Cooper Flagg in an official Dallas Mavericks uniform, and although the Thunder sat nearly every meaningful player, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it was still a peek at the new-look Mavs.
It's only the preseason, and the starters only played about 15 minutes, so there's only so much to learn. But here are three takeaways from Monday's matchup.
Cooper Flagg Was EVERYWHERE
Flagg played just 14 minutes, but his impact was felt all over the court, putting up 10 points (all in the second quarter), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and an impressive block coming over from the weakside. That's the impact that a lot of people expect him to have on this organization, even if he's just a rookie.
He's still hesitant to shoot, at times, but that will come as he gets more comfortable within the system and with his new teammates. But the defensive impact, the playmaking, and the rebounding instincts were impressive to watch.
The Halfcourt Offense Needs Some Work
Easily the biggest concern of the team heading into the season was the playmaking, specifically from the backcourt. The ball did have its moments where it was flowing smoothly from player to player around the perimeter to generate open shots and drives, but it still wasn't a great product from the Mavs' offense. They had 66 points at halftime, but they went 16/16 at the free-throw line in the first 24 minutes.
Klay Thompson shot 2/8, D'Angelo Russell shot 1/3 (but did have 5 assists), and Jaden Hardy shot 4/13. Brandon Williams didn't play due to a lingering hamstring injury from training camp, so we didn't get a look at him, and Ryan Nembhard didn't check in until the second half. The halfcourt offense still needs some rounding out, especially in this new role for Anthony Davis.
Jaden Hardy is a Bad Contract
Hardy was just mentioned in the previous section, as he had 12 points on 4/13 shooting, but he also had four turnovers and four fouls. He just isn't a great basketball player right now, even as much as they need him to be.
Nico Harrison signed Hardy to a three-year, $18 million contract extension before the 2024-25 season, even when he would've been extension eligible all season. At the time, I was in the minority thinking he hadn't deserved that deal, and then he turned in a bad performance last season, even fighting through four right ankle sprains.
The Mavericks tried to trade Hardy this offseason to make room for Dante Exum, but no one wanted him, and he's just now entering the first year of this extension. He isn't worth that contract right now.
