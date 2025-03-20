3 takeaways from Mavericks inexplicable collapse to Pacers

Dallas Basketball

It's hard to describe how crazy of a loss this was for the Mavs.

Austin Veazey

Mar 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks fell 135-131 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in stunning fashion. Despite leading by seven with 1:07 to go, the Mavericks let the Pacers score 14 points in 67 seconds to fall in regulation. Dallas should have been able to easily come away with this win, but too many mistakes down the stretch cost them.

In a vacuum, a loss to the Pacers may be a good thing for a team that should be tanking. But falling in this manner with the Pacers playing without Tyrese Haliburton stings. There's no other way to put it.

Here are three takeaways from this defeat.

1. Jaden Hardy's return

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dribbles the ball while Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jaden Hardy returned from his third sprained ankle of the season and seven missed games to put up a solid performance: 24 points, 8/13 shooting. But he also had two costly turnovers, both coming in the final minute, getting a (questionable) offensive foul, and getting ripped on an inbound underneath his own basket. He also split a pair of free throws down the stretch that could've helped give the Mavs a chance to win. It was the full Jaden Hardy experience in this one.

2. Free-throws and turnovers

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With a chance to salt the game away, the Mavericks shot 12/18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and turned it over three times in the final minute. That's sad and embarrassing for an NBA team. Maybe the fatigue of only playing eight guys finally caught up to them, but this is something that just can't happen.

3. Kai Jones Re-appearance

Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kai Jones had played one game as a Maverick since signing his two-way contract and had a dazzling performance with 21 points. But then he missed seven games with a quad strain. He returned on Wednesday night to have another big performance with his first career double-double: 18 points and 11 rebounds. It's crazy how much a decent lob threat opens things up for Dallas' offense.

