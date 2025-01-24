3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Massive Upset Win Over Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a massive 121-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. This is Dallas' third win of the season over the Thunder, who are dominating the Western Conference, and all three wins have come without Luka Doncic, and they were able to come away with this win despite seven players being out.
This game changed when Lu Dort was ejected for an egregious foul on Daniel Gafford, which allowed the Mavs to take a double-digit lead. From there, it was all about protecting the lead as much as possible. OKC got the lead within one possession a few times in the fourth quarter, but key plays by Spencer Dinwiddie were the big difference-maker down the stretch.
Dallas desperately needed this win as they try to stay afloat until Doncic returns in a few weeks (hopefully). Here are three takeaways from this massive win.
1. OKC Just Cannot Beat Dallas When P.J. Washington Is Active
With this win, Dallas won the season series against the Thunder 3-1. P.J. Washington was active for three of the four games; do you want to guess which three? He averaged 21.3 PPG, 14.3 RPG, and 3.3 APG in his three games against OKC this season, capped off by a 22-point, 19-rebound (should've been 20) performance on Thursday night. OKC is now 36-8 this season, with three of those losses coming to a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks team. They're 7-2 on the second night of back-to-back, both losses being to the Doncic-less Mavs. Dallas really is OKC's kryptonite, but their lead over second place in the West is the same as the difference between second and ninth. With the injuries that the Mavs have been dealing with, these two could be on a crash course for an electric early playoff series.
2. The Young Guys Stepping Up
Dallas doesn't win this game without players such as Brandon Williams, Kessler Edwards, and, specifically, Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Those three likely wouldn't have played at all if Dallas had been fully healthy, but they played massive roles for the Mavs. Edwards played great defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his first start as a Maverick, Williams helped spark some energy with his ball-handling, and Prosper's relentlessness on the glass and in transition made a world of difference.
3. Surviving the Turnovers
Oklahoma City is the best team in the NBA at forcing turnovers, and that was no different on Thursday night, as they forced 20 Dallas turnovers. Those 20 turnovers turned into 20 OKC points, a below-average mark. The Mavericks overcame that by continuously getting into the paint and to the free-throw line, scoring 46 points in the paint and going 29/36 at the charity stripe. That's how you beat great teams.
