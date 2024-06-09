5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 2
The Dallas Mavericks remain in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics. They took a 107-89 loss in Game 1 as Luka Doncic's supporting cast didn't do enough to back him up.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd tried to split the Celtics' locker room by dividing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in what feels like a failed attempt thus far. Needless to say, Dallas is willing to do whatever to gain an edge in this series.
As hey look to bounce back in Game 2, here are a handful of the best prop bets for the evening.
READ MORE: Jrue Holiday Surprisingly Agrees With Jason Kidd About The Best Player On The Boston Celtics
5 best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Game 1):
*All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 points (-118)
Doncic is a lot of things, with one of those being inevitable. Sure, the Mavericks offense might have only put up 89 points in Game 1, but Doncic posted a game-high 30 points. He will put up stats no matter the situation, and adjustments from Game 1 should only make things easier for the Mavericks superstar. He's also one of the best scorers ever coming off a loss in the postseason, averaging close to 35 PPG in such situations.
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 rebounds (-120)
While it might not have felt like it or seemed like it in the box score, Tatum played a huge part in the Celtics controlling Game 1. His drive and kicks combined with doing small things like setting screens and crashing the boards helped Boston in a huge way. The big star forward will continue to help to crash the boards after tallying 11 rebounds in Game 1.
Derrick White OVER 2.5 threes (-166)
As mentioned, Tatum used his scoring gravity to distribute the basketball in Game 1. The Celtics swing the rock plenty and shoot plenty of 3-pointers. White seems to step up and hit loud 3-pointers, and he'll do some from wherever on the floor. Dallas might take away the corner 3-pointers, but White will relocate and pick his spots to make his impact.
Kyrie Irving OVER 22.5 points (-110)
The stakes are simply too high in Game 2. Sure, the Mavericks can afford another road loss, though the pressure will mount heading back to Dallas. They can't afford a blowout loss, however. Doncic needs his help. Irving is his co-star, and despite his 12-point performance in Game 1, he had 19 shot attempts. Expect him to bounce back tonight against his former franchise.
Derrick Jones Jr. OVER 0.5 3-pointers (-150)
Jones Jr. has knocked down a 3-pointer in each of his last four games. Since the second round, he's attempted at least two 3-pointers in each of his appearances. His shotmaking has improved, and he'll continue to get good looks. He should step up in a big way as the Mavericks offense desperately needs a big boost.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Has Message for Dallas Mavericks Fans After NBA Finals Loss Against Boston Celtics
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.