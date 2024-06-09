Jrue Holiday Surprisingly Agrees With Jason Kidd About The Best Player On The Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd riled up the media on Saturday by saying Jaylen Brown is the best player on the Boston Celtics. Whether he was trying to drive a wedge into their locker room or to force Jayson Tatum into wanting to play hero ball in Game 2, both Tatum and Brown dismissed the comments by saying they were used to it and it's a team game. Not everyone on the Celtics dismissed the comments though.
Jrue Holiday was asked about Kidd's comments on Saturday and surprisingly outwardly agreed with the comments.
"This the first time hearing {those comments}," Holiday said, "but I don't think he's lying. I think [Jaylen Brown] has been aggressive in every single way, he's been getting to the paint, getting to the free-throw line, also making plays for other people, and then he's guarding Luka [Doncic]. He's guarding their best player... Where does your best player have such a heavy load on the offensive end and then just as equal heavy load on the defensive end? That's hard to do... especially against somebody like Luka."
Holiday has a fresh take on the tandem of Brown and Tatum, as he was just traded to Boston this past offseason. While Tatum made All-NBA First-Team and finished 6th in MVP voting, Brown won Eastern Conference Finals MVP against the Indiana Pacers.
If you go off Game 1 of The Finals, Brown had 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks while shooting 7/12 from the floor. Tatum had just 16 points on 6/16 shooting, adding in 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 turnovers. And if you look at who they're guarding when they're on the floor with Brown on Doncic and Tatum usually taking Dallas' centers, it's a fair argument that Kidd has created.
Whether or not this will get under Tatum's skin or not has yet to be seen. He gave a great answer when prompted on Saturday but Game 2 won't be played until Sunday night. These players would like nothing more than to just play basketball, but Jason Kidd is trying to play some mind games off the court hoping it makes an impact on the court.
