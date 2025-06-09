Analyst recalls Mavericks controversial NBA Finals ending
It's been nearly two decades since the Dallas Mavericks were crushed by a defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat in the 2006 NBA Finals.
The Mavs led 2-0 in the series, but four straight Heat victories led to them claiming their first championship in franchise history. The Mavericks had their chances during the series, but in Game 5, Josh Howard called an ill-timed timeout that changed the course of the game against the Heat.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez named the timeout call one of the 15 biggest Finals "what-ifs" in the last 25 years.
Analyst recalls Mavs Finals fumble
"Dallas Mavericks fans probably are still holding on to a handful of what-ifs from this series," Velazquez wrote.
"What if they hadn't let a 13-point lead slip away in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter in Game 3 (they probably win the title)? What if Jerry Stackhouse didn't get suspended for Game 5? What if Dwyane Wade didn't shoot a bajillion free throws in the series (slight exaggeration)?
"Those are all worthy options here, but we're going to go with a different, more unique moment. With 1.9 seconds left in overtime of Game 5 and the Mavs up 100-99, Wade drew a controversial foul that sent him to the line, where he made the first shot. Mavs coach Avery Johnson signaled to his players to call timeout after the second shot to advance the ball for the last shot.
"Before the second shot, though, Dallas forward Josh Howard made a timeout signal and began walking toward the bench. The referees granted the timeout, leaving the Mavs without a timeout and unable to advance the ball after Wade made the game-winning free throw—his record-setting 21st of the night.
"What if Howard had just stood at the line and done nothing? Would Wade have made or missed the free throw in that reality? After a timeout, would the Mavs have given us a legendary buzzer-beater at the other end to take a 3-2 lead with two chances to win the championship back in Dallas?"
The Mavs ultimately lost the series, but they got their revenge five years later when they beat the Heat in six games to win the 2011 NBA Finals.
