Dallas Mavericks return home for rematch against Miami Heat

The Dallas Mavericks are back at home after splitting a road trip 2-2, mostly recently coming off an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. They found themselves down by 17 in the first quarter against the Nuggets, behind strong efforts from Ryan Nembhard and Cooper Flagg. Anthony Davis also had 32 points, with his production mostly coming at center, which is what we've been wanting from him.

They'll face the Miami Heat back in the American Airlines Center about 10 days after losing in Miami. Although that game was a loss, it was the emergence of Ryan Nembhard. He played most of the second half and was a big reason why the Mavs got themselves back in the game. And he's been electric after being placed in the starting lineup for the last three games.

On Monday night against the Nuggets, Nembhard had 28 points and 10 assists on no turnovers, shooting 12/14 from the field. It's one of the best games we've ever seen from a rookie guard, much less an undrafted free agent in his 9th game. The offense has looked so much smoother with him in the lineup, and the team's two best offensive games have come with Nembhard in the starting lineup. He should be the starter moving forward.

Cooper Flagg, fresh off winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month, is looking more and more comfortable with every performance. Over his last six games, he's averaging 20.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 4.0 APG, and 1.7 SPG. He's just more natural on the wing, and he's starting to figure the NBA out.

Since beating the Mavericks last Monday, the Heat have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Detroit Pistons, and then blew out the LA Clippers. Tyler Herro hasn't missed a beat since returning from his ankle surgery, as he's averaging 24.8 PPG while shooting 54.2% from three. They are still playing at a blistering pace, but their defense has been incredible impressive this season.

With Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo manning the frontcourt, they have the versatility and length to cause a lot of teams issues.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3rd, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 7-15, Heat 14-7

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, NBA TV, MavsTV, KFAA/WFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Sun

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +4

Over/Under: 239.5

Moneyline: Heat -180, Mavericks +150

