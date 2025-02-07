Anthony Davis' agent Rich Paul breaks silence on Mavericks-Lakers trade for Luka Doncic
Nico Harrison pulled off one of the most stunning trades in NBA history, sending beloved Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Almost immediately, everyone was shocked, with a lot of NBA historians calling it the most surprising trade in NBA history.
According to Harrison, this trade was kept between himself, Mavericks' Governor Patrick Dumont, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, and Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss until the last possible minute. Jason Kidd swears he didn't know, Doncic and Davis didn't know, and now Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and one of the most connected agents we've ever seen, is saying he didn't know.
Paul did an exclusive interview with Kevin Gray Jr. of the DLLS Network, who explained why the trade itself was surprising, but the destination for Davis wasn't.
"This one was a shock," Paul started. "And again, the timing of it was a shock, who was involved was a shock, (but) the destination was not a shock, just based upon the relationship. AD has been someone that Nico has coveted since he got the job, so that’s not a shock to me. But where does it rank? It’s right up there, man. I think it was the first trade among All-NBA players. Normally, you’re trading All-NBA guys and getting back (young) guys or getting back a lot of picks and things like that. Very seldom do you see two mountains being moved like that, and obviously AD is 31 and Luka’s 25, so you can understand why on one end, and why people think not on the other."
Anthony Davis has known Nico Harrison since he was a prized high school recruit, as Harrison was a ranking executive at Nike before joining on with the Mavericks. With Davis being a Nike athlete and going to one of Nike's flagship schools in Kentucky, their relationship has spanned over a decade now.
If Rich Paul can be caught off guard by a trade, anyone can be. He's represented superstars such as LeBron James, Draymond Green, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, and more. The trade still doesn't make sense from a roster management standpoint, but Nico Harrison got his guy.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
