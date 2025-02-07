Anthony Davis 'understands' fans' emotions after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, ready to 'give life back' to Dallas
New Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis has a strong message for Dallas fans who are distraught by the shocking blockbuster trade that brought him to town in exchange for Luka Doncic. Davis read the room, understanding the shoes he would have to fill after the Hall-of-Fame career that Doncic had in just seven seasons in Maverick blue.
When asked about the emotions of the fanbase, Davis responded with the following: "I understand it. It's a business. I get who Luka [Doncic] was to this franchise, to this city. I'm never going to downplay that, just how I know what I meant to the city of LA. I'm not surprised by the fans' reaction and the city's reaction, but it's my job to come here and play basketball and do what I'm supposed to do – give the fans hope and reassurance on why Nico [Harrison] brought me here.
"I don't know how tomorrow is going to be as far as the reaction, but I can't control that. What I can control is winning basketball games and helping the team doing whatever I can. At the end of the day, I want to give the city life back. Obviously, it was a tough transition and a shock to all. My job is to come in and win basketball games."
The former Lakers and Hornets/Pelicans forward/center has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.0 stocks per game while shooting 53% from the field and playing high-level defense. While people may never recover from trading Doncic, Davis is still a high-level talent who can affect both ends of the floor in a positive way, though he must remain healthy in order for that to come to fruition.
