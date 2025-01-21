Are These the 3 Best Trades the Dallas Mavericks Must Make?
The NBA is a little over two weeks away from its annual trade deadline on February 6th, and the Dallas Mavericks have been a constant fixture in trade rumors. Nico Harrison has made at least one trade at every deadline in his tenure as General Manager of the Mavs, and there's no reason to believe that'll stop this season. Depending on the day, Dallas seems to be looking to secure their frontcourt, find a defensive stopper on the wing, and/or a scoring guard off the bench to back up Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Spencer Cee of ClutchPoints proposed three trades that the Mavericks "must" make at the trade deadline, attempting to patch a few of those holes. So let's grade these trades.
TRADE 1: Mavericks Receive Matisse Thybulle; Trail Blazers Receive Maxi Kleber
This trade makes sense for a few reasons. Nico Harrison is a big fan of Matisse Thybulle, extending him an offer sheet in 2023 when he was a restricted free agent, but Portland decided to match it. It gets Maxi Kleber off the books, who has been a net negative for the Mavericks. It also gives the Mavs the defensive ace on the perimeter that they've been looking for. Dallas may have to throw in a second-round pick to make this swing, but Thybulle has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury. Thybulle may not be the greatest shooter, but the hope would be he could improve off the playmaking of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The injury risk makes this not the needle-mover it could be. Grade: B-
TRADE 2: Mavericks Receive Santi Aldama; Grizzlies Receive Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper
The appeal is there for this. Jason Kidd has yet to trust Jaden Hardy or Olivier-Maxence Prosper with real minutes, even with the injuries ravaging the team. Prosper has provided great energy, but he's still a long way from realizing his full potential, and the Mavs are trying to win now. Hardy was playing well after returning from a sprained ankle in December but has injured his ankle again.
Meanwhile, Santi Aldama is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Grizzlies are totally interested in retaining him. But his playmaking, rebounding, and ability to stretch the floor would be perfect in Dallas. It wouldn't be ideal to give up on Prosper for "just" Aldama, but this would be a good trade for the Mavs. Grade: B
TRADE 3: Mavericks Receive Andre Drummond, Adem Bona; 76ers Receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell
This trade would only make some sense if the Mavericks move Daniel Gafford in an effort to get someone like Herb Jones, leaving Dallas without a true backup center. Drummond has started 17 games for the 76ers this season as Joel Embiid has been in and out of the lineup, averaging 7.0 PPG and 7.7 RPG. He's always been an elite rebounder, something the Mavericks could use help with, while Bona is mainly here to just fill the salary but could be developed as a younger big.
I just don't see the Mavericks moving on from Dwight Powell's veteran presence in a trade this minimal. And while Spencer Dinwiddie has been infuriating to watch at times, a lot of his playing time has been due to necessity. In a third/fourth guard role, he's fine. This trade does nothing for me as the roster stands now. Grade: D-
