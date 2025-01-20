Mavericks Drop Embarrassing Game to Lowly Hornets, 110-105
The Dallas Mavericks had an early tip to start Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Charlotte Hornets, entering the game wildly short-handed. Dallas was without Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, Quentin Grimes, Dante Exum, Dwight Powell, and Jaden Hardy, while Charlotte was missing Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams.
With those injuries, Dallas started Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, former Hornet P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford, while Charlotte went with LaMelo Ball, Nick Smith Jr., former Maverick Josh Green, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams.
READ MORE: Mavericks Don't Intend To Trade Finals Starter Unless One Key Need Is Addressed
Outside of Kyrie Irving's made three off the opening tip, it was a sleepy start offensively for both teams, as the Mavs and Hornets were a combined 6/22 from the floor in the first five and a half minutes. Dallas was settling from three early, shooting eight of their first ten shots from behind the arc, only making two.
They'd wake up a little bit after that, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper delivering a nice boost of energy to counteract LaMaloe Bell's ten early points. Daniel Gafford's eight points and a massive block on Moussa Diabate helped the Mavs take a 27-24 lead into the second quarter.
Gafford and Miles Bridges traded baskets to start the second quarter as P.J. Washington and Mark Williams dealt with foul trouble. For the first four minutes of the quarter, Gafford and Bridges were the only two scorers for either side before free throws by Prosper opened up scoring for everyone else. He also saw Bridges pick up a technical foul while shooting a free throw, something I don't think I've ever seen.
The Mavs had an eight-point lead with about two minutes remaining in the half following a floater from Naji Marshall, but they allowed a 10-2 run from the Hornets to close the half, with a made three from Seth Curry and two from LaMelo Ball. That forced a 55-55 tie headed into the locker room, despite Daniel Gafford scoring 21 points, his career-high for a half.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick, UNC National Champion, Retires From Professional Basketball
Charlotte continued that hot stretch into the second half, starting on a 7-0 run behind Nick Smith Jr.'s third three-pointer of the afternoon. Daniel Gafford didn't allow them to stay down for long, scoring six points over the next few minutes to get the Mavs back in it.
The lead would then be exchanged seven times over the next few minutes before a personal 6-0 run by Kyrie Irving helped the Mavericks get a little distance over the Hornets, but Cody Martin slammed a dunk home in the closing seconds to only give Dallas an 83-82 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Again, it was a better start to the quarter for the Hornets, as Mark Williams shook off foul trouble in the first half to score the first two buckets of the period. This time, it was Kyrie Irving who wouldn't let the Mavs stay down for long, scoring 13 straight points for the Mavericks to take it from a three-point Hornets lead to a six-point Mavs lead.
Mark Williams and Miles Bridges scored eight of the next ten points to tie the game at 102, with Bridges flushing in a putback jam for the tie. Nick Smith Jr. gave the Hornets a lead on a corner three sandwiched between four missed layups by the Mavericks, five if you include Kyrie Irving being fouled on a layup attempt, that he would usually make, and only going 1/2 at the free-throw line.
Daniel Gafford cleaned up a miss to bring the Mavs back within two with 1:30 remaining, but a bad pass from Kyrie Irving ended in a turnover in the final 35 seconds. LaMelo Ball went 1/2 at the line, but Klay Thompson missed the potential game-tying three in the final seconds, and Dallas would lose 110-105 after two more free throws from the Hornets.
Dallas got a career-high 31 points from Daniel Gafford, who also added 15 rebounds and six blocks. He's been at the center of some trade rumors but this was a much-needed performance. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 33 points and three steals, but he had a slow start to the game. P.J. Washington with 13 points was the only other Maverick in double-figures.
LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges each scored 23 points to lead the Hornets, followed by Nick Smith Jr. (19 points), Mark Williams (13 points and 13 rebounds), Moussa Diabate (10 points), and Cody Martin (10 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists). Safe to say, this isn't a game the Mavericks wanted to drop following their big win over OKC.
The biggest difference in the game was Charlotte shot 17/39 from three-point range while Dallas was just 6/32. Even if the Mavericks made ten more free throws, it's tough to overcome that big of a difference from behind the arc.
Dallas will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the first night of a back-to-back for the Mavs.
READ MORE: Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony Reminisce on 'Disrespectful' Shots From Dirk Nowitzki
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter