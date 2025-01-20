Dallas Basketball

Daniel Gafford Makes a Statement Amid Dallas Mavericks Trade Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks center made a loud statement against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates as guard Quentin Grimes (5) and guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) look on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates as guard Quentin Grimes (5) and guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) look on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
While the Dallas Mavericks don't intend to trade Daniel Gafford, according to recent reports, his name has been thrown into the rumblings of trade rumors. The club acquired him at the trade deadline a season ago, and he was essential in their run to the NBA Finals.

With his name being hot in trade rumors, Gafford made a statement on Monday. With a full slate of games being played all day, the Mavericks had an early contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

Dallas suffered a brutal 110-105 loss as the return of Luka Doncic can not come soon enough. Still, Gafford made a loud statement, scoring a career-high.

In 34 minutes played, Gafford scored 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting while pulling down 15 rebounds and blocking seven shots.

Simply put -- the Mavericks center made a statement. He proved his value by posting a career-high in points scored, even if the team took a brutal loss.

Given the injury history of second-year center Dereck Lively, having a backup like Gafford capable of coming into the starting lineup and making such a massive impact would certainly have to make the Mavericks front office think twice about a trade.

For the time being -- don't expect a Gafford trade. His impact proved even further that it could be a mistake from the club, too.

However, given how much success the team has had with in-season moves in years past might lend a hand that they could be making a move.

