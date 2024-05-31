Boston Celtics Are Overwhelming Favorites in 2024 NBA Finals Over Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals on Thursday with a Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and will play the Boston Celtics in The Finals. Sportsbooks are already open between the Mavericks and Celtics even though Game 1 won't tip off until June 6th. These odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston has opened as -230 favorites, while the Mavericks sit at +180. The most likely outcome is the Celtics winning in five games, currently listed at +300. If Dallas were to win, FanDuel sees their most likely outcome happening in 6 games at +550.
The Celtics were the NBA's regular season leader at 64-18 and have gone 12-2 in the Playoffs. Dallas went 50-32 in the regular season, but have been 12-5 in the Playoffs, with trade deadline acquisitions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford pushing the Mavs to new heights. Boston had an unusual sweep of the Pacers, as the Pacers led late in most of the games but couldn't keep composure down the stretch. The Mavs had similar outcomes, even if they did drop a game, as Minnesota led for more minutes in this series than Dallas, but Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic took over late in games.
The odds leaders for Finals MVP are Jayson Tatum at -130, Jaylen Brown at +600, Luka Doncic at +200, and Kyrie Irving in a distant 4th place at +2400. Doncic and Tatum were on the All-NBA First-Team this season, with Doncic finishing 3rd in MVP voting to Tatum's 6th.
Some other intriguing odds include Payton Pritchard winning Finals MVP listed at +16000, no games to reach overtime listed at -280, Luka Doncic having the best odds to hit the most total 3-pointers at +155, and the series to either end in 5 or 6 games each listed at +210.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
