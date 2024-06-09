How Celtics Stifled Mavericks' Offense to Poor Game 1 Performance in NBA Finals
BOSTON — In a blowout loss in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks scored only 89 points despite Luka Doncic accounting for 30. Jaden Hardy's 13 points outpaced Kyrie Irving's 12. The team had nine assists and four of five made 3-pointers were accounted for by Doncic. There is a significant need to improve before Game 2.
The Celtics' defensive approach featured many switches against ball screens while staying home on the corners and interior play finishers instead of blitzing. This made Doncic have to be aggressive in looking to score instead of using his incredible passing ability to create advantages for teammates to take off the catch. He finished with one assist despite entering the game with a postseason average of 8.8 assists per game.
"They mostly play one-on-one," Doncic said. "They didn't send a lot of help. So that's why."
Doncic was downgraded to questionable for Game 2 with a thoracic contusion added to his growing list of injuries, including a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Before that occurred, he vowed to be more aggressive in Game 2. "Yeah, I think just be a little bit more aggressive," he said. "I think we all came out for the game with little energy. So I think we have to be better with our energy especially from the start."
Given how aggressive the Celtics' ball pressure was, whether Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, or Derrick White, it resulted in uncharacteristic shortcomings for Dallas. For example, there were multiple instances when Doncic had the ball ripped by Brown, resulting in breakaway finishes.
"Just great individual defense," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "Everybody has to take on the challenge of guarding those guys. They're an amazing team and they put a ton of pressure on you with their ability to score. Everyone is going to take their matchup personal, have personal pride in individual defense."
Irving credited the Celtics' aggressive ball pressure and talented point-of-attack defenders for funneling him to specific spots on the court. He sees room to improve how he's utilizing a live catch to attack the defense, whlie needing to be more impactful pushing the pace.
"I think that they really rely on their great defensive ball pressure and one-on-one defenders," Irving said. "They funnel us into certain areas. Even as I say that, they are relying on the one-on-one, every time I got an iso, there's almost two, three people waiting for me to get in there. I have to catch the ball on a live dribble and just be aware of my opportunities.
"It's uncharacteristic for us to have only nine assists," Irving explained. "The ball has got to move a little bit more. And again, that starts with me just being able to push the pace, get us some easy opportunities, and just adjust to what they are throwing at us.
Looking ahead to Game 2, an emphasis from Mavericks coachJason Kidd for better ball movement. "We've got to move the ball," he said. "The ball just stuck too much. And we'll be better in Game 2."
On Saturday, Kidd added that Doncic will be placed into two-on-two situations with the Celtics' emphasis to stay home on the corners and the rim roller or dunker spot depending on where the center is positioned. This will require Doncic to dominate as a scorer.
"Yeah, we'll make some adjustments. But Boston is going to give the layup to Luka, so he's got to take it," Kidd said. "They're not going to give him the lob, and they are not going to give the corner three. So it's two-on-two, and we have to take advantage of that. We missed some layups. We missed some shots in the paint. That happens. But we believe that Ky and Luka will get into the paint and make them in Game 2. But it's no different than what we saw in Minnesota.
"Just understanding that Boston is a really good defense, and being able to bluff or take away something, we trust that Luka and Kai will pivot and do what's best, and that's take the layup or take the easy two and continue to wear out the paint and layups," Kidd explained. "But we've got to make those, too. Because on the other end if you don't make them and they come down and they make a couple threes, it puts a lot of pressure on your offense."
Irving agreed with the sentiment that ball movement has to improve in Game 2, but overall, is encouraged by their position in the chess match of the series.
"The ball has got to move a little bit more," Irving said. "And again, that starts with me just being able to push the pace, get us some easy opportunities, and just adjust to what they are throwing at us. It's a fun series. It was fun going into the game. It's still going to be fun. But there's going to be a level of chess that still has to be played."
