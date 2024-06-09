Mavericks' Luka Doncic Faces Downgraded Game 2 Status Against Celtics with New Injury
BOSTON — The Dallas Mavericks updated their injury report for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, featuring Luka Doncic being downgraded from probable to questionable. He continued to have left ankle soreness and a right knee sprain listed, but a thoracic contusion was added.
Doncic was present at the Mavericks shootaround at TD Garden but was not on the court during the viewing portion open to the media. Typically, he's shooting half-court shots with his teammates or shooting free throws, but instead, he was already seated.
Doncic has dealt with his right knee sprain since the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. The left ankle soreness designation was added on and has stuck since the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has yet to miss a game, even despite multiple instances of being listed as questionable this postseason.
In Game 1, Doncic scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but finished with only one assist in the 107-89 loss against the Celtics. The Mavericks were taken out of their element offensively, finishing with nine assists as a team.
On Saturday, Doncic was speaking to reporters not only as if he was playing in Game 2, but with a sentiment that he needed to be more aggressive with the team needing more energy from the start.
"Yeah, I think just be a little bit more aggressive," Doncic said. "I think we all came out for the game with little energy. So I think we have to be better with our energy especially from the start."
If Doncic is unable to play, the Mavericks face a daunting task. His absence would place a heavy burden and spotlight on Kyrie Irving, who finished with 12 points while making 6 of 19 shots overall and missing all five attempts from beyond the arc in Game 1. Everyone in the supporting cast would have to step up without benefiting from Doncic's presence and passing ability.
Doncic has a reputation of being a player who powers through injuries until he absolutely cannot play. He did state before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals that he would sit out with his current injuries if it was the regular season. Having another injury designation added to the mix naturally will raise attention as something to monitor before Sunday's game begins.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals.