Chris Paul praises future Mavericks star Cooper Flagg amid free agency rumors
The Dallas Mavericks are less than three weeks away from being able to select Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, looking to finally get out of the speculation that they may move the pick or take someone else. Everything on the record and off coming out of the Mavericks is they can't wait to select the former Duke star.
However, the Mavericks do need to figure out their point guard situation. Kyrie Irving is out until January or February as he recovers from a torn ACL and they only have Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams on the roster. That won't be good enough to contend for a championship.
San Antonio Spurs guard and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul has emerged as an option for the Mavericks because he can be a spot starter still at 40 years old and could shift to the bench once Irving returns as he tries to win his first championship. Despite his age, he played all 82 games for just the second time in his career.
Paul has had the chance to see Flagg up close recently and he seems excited about the Duke prospect, saying as much on the "Pat McAfee Show" while revealing his reaction to the happenings of the lottery.
"I'm in L.A. right now and Cooper Flagg has been out there, I've been in the gym with him a couple times. He's as real as advertised."
CP3 and Flagg share the same agency, as they're both represented by CAA, which is probably why they've been in the gym working out together. It could also be some early chemistry brewing if Paul does end up signing with the Mavericks.
