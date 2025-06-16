Cooper Flagg drops announcement ahead of NBA Draft
Just nine days remain until the NBA Draft starts, meaning nine more days until Cooper Flagg is officially a Dallas Maverick. He's taking his lone official pre-draft visit to Dallas on Tuesday, June 17th, and then will have a few days off before he heads to New York for the draft.
In anticipation of the draft, one of Flagg's sponsors is going all out with a new merchandise drop.
New Balance, Flagg's sneaker brand, has dubbed June 25th as "Flagg Day" and has a drop planned of a crewneck for $155 and a t-shirt for $75 with the "Flagg Day" branding, which will be available in-store and online starting on June 23rd. Blue, grey, and white are the main colors available, with the blue being just close enough to both the Mavericks' and Duke's shades of blue.
Per New Balance's press release, the collection draws inspiration from Flagg's countless hours dedicated to the game that has taken him from Newport, Maine, to the national player of the year in his lone season at Duke.
New Balance wasn't able to do much marketing around Flagg while he was at Duke because of the program's close ties with Nike, but they plan to ramp up the pressure now that he's entering the NBA. Flagg is one of their flagship basketball athletes along with Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and Cam Brink.
The 6'9" 18-year-old averaged an impressive 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4.2 APG after he reclassified to get to school a year early. He'll be joining a Mavericks team that plans on contending right away, which is a great situation for him, as he'll get to learn from the championship experience of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.
