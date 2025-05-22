Cooper Flagg gives player comparisons that should excite Mavericks fans
The Dallas Mavericks lucked into the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft when they won the Draft Lottery, and it's all but confirmed that they'll take Duke star Cooper Flagg. Jason Kidd has said on record multiple times that he and the team are really excited about the "kid from Duke," and it doesn't seem like he's referring to Khaman Maluach or Kon Knueppel.
People seem concerned that Nico Harrison could trade the pick for a player ready to win now, but Flagg should be good enough to contribute to a contending team right away. Every college basketball analyst has given him a glowing review, but who does Flagg model his game after?
Before the start of his freshman season at Duke, Flagg was asked to give himself an NBA comparison by GQ Sports.
"Someone I've said for a while is like Jayson Tatum offensively, the way he changes his space, uses his body. Defensively, I watch Jonathan Isaac a lot from Orlando, just the way he's versatile, I just think he uses his body really well to block shots and cover ground, and be able to sit down and guard guards."
It was smart of Flagg to use another former Duke star for one of his comparisons, but the Isaac comparison is an interesting one. When healthy, Jonathan Isaac is one of the most disruptive defenders in the NBA. If Flagg can even get close to Tatum's impact offensively and Isaac's impact defensively, he'll have a case for the best two-way player in the NBA soon.
