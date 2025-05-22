Former Mavericks star makes Knicks playoff history vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks choked harder than any team has ever choked in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. They led 119-105 with 2:51 remaining, but Aaron Nesmith went nuclear in the final few minutes, and Tyrese Haliburton hit a jumper with his toe on the line to force overtime, hitting the Reggie Miller choke sign in tribute.
According to Keerthika Uthayakumar, NBA teams were 0-970 when down by 14 or more points in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons. Because the Pacers completed the comeback in overtime to steal Game 1 in Madison Square Garden, NBA teams are now 1-970 in such scenarios.
Despite the loss, former Dallas Maverick Jalen Brunson had himself a game: 43 points and 5 assists on 15/25 shooting, including 12/14 from the free-throw line. He tied himself, Bernard King, and Willis Reed for the 9th-highest scoring playoff game in Knicks history.
With that performance, Brunson also tied Patrick Ewing for the most 30-point playoff games in franchise history with 18. The big difference is Brunson accomplished the feat in 37 games, while Ewing played 135 playoff games for the Knicks.
Brunson is facing the challenge of going against his former coach with the Mavericks, Rick Carlisle, who watched Brunson's initial growth in the NBA. Carlisle's defensive strategy did force Brunson to turn it over seven times, but you have to imagine he doesn't want Brunson to score 40+ points again.
The Knicks will try to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday night in MSG.
