Could Dallas Mavericks re-sign free agent before training camp?
Former Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes remains a restricted free agent as the league is set to open training camps within the next week or so.
Grimes is still tied to the Philadelphia 76ers after a midseason trade from the Mavs, but the team and shooting guard have yet to agree to a deal. According to HoopsHype, Grimes is the third-best free agent available in the NBA.
"Small sample size (28 games) needs to be considered, but after getting traded from Dallas to Philadelphia, he put up huge numbers – nearly 22 points per game with over five rebounds and four assists – efficiently, too, shooting almost 47 percent from the floor with the Sixers. That elevation in play could not have come at a better time with him about to hit restricted free agency," HoopsHype wrote.
Grimes still in free agency
The only free agents higher on HoopsHype's list is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent like Grimes, and Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent, but was recently cleared in a gambling investigation that is allowing him to play in the NBA this season. are
The Sixers can still match any offer that Grimes receives from another team, which is why the interest in him has remained low despite his exceptional run at the end of the season in Philadelphia.
Grimes blossomed with his extended opportunity, proving that he belongs in the league. There is a very good chance Grimes ends up with the Sixers this season, so he will likely sign a qualifying offer just before the start of training camp to return on a one-year deal to Philadelphia.
Should Grimes sign a qualifying offer, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Grimes' success since leaving Dallas is another example of general manager Nico Harrison's poor choices in the front office, and while bringing him back could reverse the move he made, a return to the Mavs is unlikely.
