Mavericks bringing in former Laker, Duke Blue Devil for free agency workout
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting a free agency mini-camp workout on June 9th and 10th as they look to evaluate end-of-the-bench options to fill out the roster.
It was already reported that the Mavs are bringing back their former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. for that mini-camp, but another former highly touted prospect is also due in next week.
According to All Things Mavs on X/Twitter, the team will be hosting Cam Reddish during that workout as well. Reddish played 33 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but the team waived him in late March.
Reddish is a former five-star prospect who starred at Duke alongside Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. He was selected 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, a pick Atlanta actually acquired from the Dallas Mavericks from the draft night trade for Luka Doncic. He spent two and a half seasons with the Hawks before he was traded to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick.
Cam Reddish has been a little bit of a journeyman since that trade, only playing in 35 games for the Knicks before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023 in a four-team deal that sent Josh Hart to the Knicks. He then left Portland that summer to join the Lakers, where he played 81 games in two seasons.
Along with Dennis Smith Jr. and Cam Reddish, the Mavericks are also expected to work out a trio of Williams: Alondes Williams (last played for the Detroit Pistons, Malik Williams (Raptors), and Jaylin Williams (Grand Rapids Gold; NOT the OKC Thunder forward).
